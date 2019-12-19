Lifeline Blood Services in need of donation before holidays

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lifeline Blood Services is in need of blood donors, especially those with O negative and O positive blood.

Lifeline says there is not enough blood to meet the needs of patients this week.

Recent incidents in West Tennessee have depleted the O positive and O negative blood supplies at Lifeline, leading to them to call on other blood centers, according to a news release.

Lifeline says the situation is made worse during the holiday season when supplies are already low, and centers are struggling to keep up with routine blood supply needs.

Donors can go to 183 Sterling Farms Drive Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to donate blood.

The Lifeline Bloodmobile will also be at the following locations on Friday: