Mugshots : Madison County : 12/18/19 – 12/19/19

1/12 Joshua Jarman Simple domestic assault, failure to appear

2/12 Alishia Swann Criminal impersonation, theft of property under $1000

3/12 Anthony Bolding Violation of community corrections

4/12 Collin Thatcher Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia



5/12 Corry Savage Failure to comply

6/12 Dillon Flagg Aggravated domestic assault

7/12 Eldrick Cook Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/12 Illya Cheairs Schedule II drug violations



9/12 Joseph Scott Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations

10/12 Katrina Taylor Violation of probation

11/12 Kyle Allbright Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/12 Nichole Johnson Violation of probation, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/18/19 and 7 a.m. on 12/19/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.