Showers Possible Over the Weekend

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Thursday, December 19th

Sunny skies returned our temperatures to the lower 50s this afternoon – at least for some. We’re in the midst of a warming trend that is likely to continue through the weekend and into Christmas. Between now and then, we face a slight chance for rain over the upcoming weekend.

TONIGHT

It won’t get quite as cold tonight as it did last night! We started in the lower 20s this morning, but tonight will feature overnight lows in the upper 20s under clear skies with calm winds.

Winter begins Saturday but our weather is warming up! Temperatures will warm up to the lower and middle 50s tomorrow afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Showers are possible Saturday night into Sunday morning so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

