Students get Christmas surprise at Jackson school

JACKSON, Tenn.– Students at one school in Jackson get a surprise announcement.

Several students at North Parkway Middle School were called out of class to the library for a Christmas surprise.

Jamaal Brady with Better Balance Fitness and West Jackson Baptist Church donated gifts to those students.

The church donated the backpacks full of snacks.

Shoe Carnival donated socks to put in the backpacks.

Some students even went home with brand new coats.

“I just feel like everybody needs some type of support, love, and encouragement at times,” Brady said.

Around 50 students received backpacks, and around 20 received coats.