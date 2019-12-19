Students share Christmas joy with children in hospital

JACKSON, Tenn. — Kids are bringing Christmas joy to children in the hospital this holiday season.

The students of South Elementary and Denmark Elementary sang Christmas carols for children at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

The school’s music teacher, Sheila Houston, says it’s a way to show the students the importance of community service.

She says it also shows the students that while it’s great to get things during the holidays, it is also special to give.

“We want to bring joy to the children’s lives. Many of them may be sick or may not be able to get up out of bed, so they could hear us through their doors, and others who could come out into the hallways to see us came out, and it also blessed the students who sang,” Houston said.

The schools have been doing the Christmas carols for over 22 years.