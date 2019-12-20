Food delivery service Waitr totals up numbers from “Share Thanksgiving” program

JACKSON, Tenn.–The numbers are in after a food delivery service gave back to the community for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Waitr wanted to make sure local families in need did not go without a Thanksgiving meal.

The food delivery service’s “Share Thanksgiving” program was a big success.

Customers nominated, and waiter donated in a joint effort with local restaurant.

Their goal was to donate 4,000 meals. Because of the “Share Thanksgiving” effort, Waitr was able to deliver 5,591 meals across the 52 markets they serve.