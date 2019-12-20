Medical professionals appear in court

JACKSON, Tenn.- Lawyers for two accused medical professionals appeared in federal court in Jackson, Friday morning.

Lawyers for Britney Petway and Charles Alston, along with government lawyers, appeared before Judge Daniel Breen.

Alston’s lawyers motioned for his case to be severed from Petway’s, but Judge Breen denied the motion.

They also made arguments about not receiving requested files by a court ordered deadline, and restricting which experts the government could call to testify.

The judge denied those motions as well.

The trial is still set for January 6.