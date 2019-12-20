Mugshots : Madison County : 12/19/19 – 12/20/19

1/12 Frances Whaley Violation of community corrections

2/12 Sylvia Jay Leggett Failure to appear

3/12 Britney Tatum Fraud to obtain benefits or payment for medical assistance, identity theft

4/12 Charles Powell Failure to appear, violation of probation



5/12 Clarence Spinks DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

6/12 Daniel Vengrin Simple domestic assault

7/12 Davonte Paige Simple domestic assault

8/12 Jose Cuatlayotl Failure to appear



9/12 Philip Gordon Failure to appear

10/12 Rodney Brown Unlawful drug paraphernalia

11/12 Sergio Avila Salinas Aggravated domestic assault

12/12 William Case Theft over $1,000, evading arrest

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/19/19 and 7 a.m. on 12/20/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.