Mugshots : Madison County : 12/19/19 – 12/20/19 December 20, 2019

Frances Whaley Violation of community corrections
Sylvia Jay Leggett Failure to appear
Britney Tatum Fraud to obtain benefits or payment for medical assistance, identity theft
Charles Powell Failure to appear, violation of probation
Clarence Spinks DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license
Daniel Vengrin Simple domestic assault
Davonte Paige Simple domestic assault
Jose Cuatlayotl Failure to appear
Philip Gordon Failure to appear
Rodney Brown Unlawful drug paraphernalia
Sergio Avila Salinas Aggravated domestic assault
William Case Theft over $1,000, evading arrest

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/19/19 and 7 a.m. on 12/20/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.