Police investigate after a man found dead in car

BOLIVAR, Tenn. – “We out here trying to find out who shot my son in law,” said the victim’s mother-in-law, Susan Pittman.

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in his car at a car wash on Tennessee Street in Bolivar.

“His mother had called me and said, ‘have you heard anything about Mane getting shot’? That’s what we call him, Mane. His real name is Tremayna.

Family members identified the man shot as Tremayna Hollaway. The victims mother-in-law, Susan Pittman says she received a call from his mother.

“He had got shot in the head and somebody burned the car up, his body remained out so his body as laying on the ground,” said Pittman. “Whoever did it, we will find you. We will find out what went wrong and we will be looking for you.”

Pittman says Hollaway was married to her daughter and leaves behind three children.

“Small boys. 13, 11 and 7. Now my daughter is a young widow,” said Pittman. “So now we have to face this. God sees everything and when we do find out the truth, you will pay for it.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation. We reached out to Bolivar Police about the incident. They are not commenting at this time. If you have information that can help in the investigation, call Bolivar Police at (731) 658-4284.