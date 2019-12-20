Slight Chance for Rain This Weekend

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Friday, December 20th

Clouds are back in West Tennessee but we remain dry and have already reached our forecast high temperatures in the lower 50s today. The warming trend will continue right through the weekend putting us in position to see one of the top ten warmest Christmases on record!

TONIGHT

Thanks to overcast skies, temperatures will be warmer tonight than they were last night. We’ll drop to the lower 30s by sunrise Saturday. There’s a low chance for rain tomorrow but showers become a little more likely Saturday night.

Winter begins tomorrow night but our weather is going to continue to warm up! Temperatures will peak in the lower and middle 50s in the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies overhead. Showers are possible later at night into Sunday morning. Rain will mostly be light but is expected to be accompanied by temperatures in the upper 30s Sunday morning. Only rain is expected and showers are likeliest along and south of I-40. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the Christmas Day forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

