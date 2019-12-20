Teachers give students gift of song before holiday break

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.– A very special tradition continued at South Elementary School in south Madison County this year.

Teachers at South Elementary, welcoming their students to the final school day before holiday break by singing Christmas carols.

The school has done it the past few years, and they say it helps get the energy up to finish the year strong.

All the teachers agreed on their favorite part: the reaction on their students’ faces.

“You have the small kids that are just overwhelmed and overjoyed. Some of the older students look at us like maybe we lost our mind but we have found out in the past that they actually love it,” said school librarian Ronda Cooper.

The group sang all the holiday classics for their students.