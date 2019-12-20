Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Toni Hardin

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is Toni Hardin.

Hardin is currently a teacher at Adamsville Elementary School and has been a teacher for 27 years, most of that time in third grade.

She felt she needed a change and has been a kindergarten teacher for the last three years.

Being with younger students has meant being there to kick start a young child’s learning experience.

Hardin says she’s taught the children of many of those close to her and has even seen some of her former students grow up and follow a path in education like she did.

“It’s the closest thing to being like a celebrity, because wherever you’re at, they’re always saying, ‘Hey, Ms. Toni,’ and they want to hug you and love you,” Hardin said. “If you’re in a restaurant, in a grocery store, you, it’s like, you just need to go.”

