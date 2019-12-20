THP investigates Chester Co. fatal crash on Hwy 100

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Chester County Thursday night.

The crash occurred Thursday around 1:30 p.m. in Chester County on Hwy 100.

According to THP, the first driver was traveling east on Hwy 100 and stopped in a lane to turn left onto Guy McAdams Road.

THP says a second driver was approaching the first driver from behind.

The second driver crossed the center line, striking a third driver head on, according to THP.

THP says the second driver then rotated and struck the first driver with the rear of the vehicle.

According to THP, the third driver, Terry Cox, 62, of Henderson, died in the crash.

One of the other drivers was injured.

The crash is still under investigation.