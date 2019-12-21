Local family puts on elaborate Christmas display

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–A local family invites the community to see an elaborate winter wonderland.

The Dewald family’s Christmas lights grow every year, and it all started with the tiniest inspiration.

“My dad did it for me for years, and I helped him. Once I started having a family, our oldest daughter was about 3 or 4 when we started,” Kyle Dewald said, “and now this is our 5th of 6th year doing it.”

Kyle Dewald and his family are creating a spectacular Christmas light show.

They’ve done this the last few years, and they say it takes a village to put on the elaborate display.

Family members far and wide come out to help, and most even dressed up.

“My family and I drive from Huntsville, Alabama every year for this because we love it,” Kyle’s aunt Jennifer McDougal said.

Thousands of lights form these wonderful displays.

“I haven’t counted each one, but we’ve estimated maybe 40 or 50 thousand, if not more,” Dewald said.

The set up even included some snow, Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Grinch, and so much more.

Dewald says that it takes at least a month to set up the lovely lights.

He says it’s all about the kids.

“All of the kids get so excited, and even the adults. Even when the windows are closed, you can hear their excitement from outside the car, and that’s really what it’s all about,” Dewald said.

The family hopes to add even more for next year’s Christmas light display.

You can drive by the exquisite light display on Millstream Drive in Madison County.