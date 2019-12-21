Local organization delivers fruit baskets to MCSO

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Christmas came early for some Madison County law enforcement officers.

The Madison, Chester & Crockett Baptist Association decided three years ago, they wanted to show appreciation to their local law enforcement.

Friday, they continued their new tradition: delivering fruit baskets to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

“If you’re a church, the first line of defense is the sheriff’s department. They’ve helped us with our building security and other things. And so we’re just trying to give back a little,” Jimmy Joyner said.

To do that, they help organize over 100 fruit baskets and give them to the sheriff’s deputies in the Patrol Division.

“A lot of officers, they can’t be home with their families, and so a lot of times people bring gifts and stuff to us, to let us know we’re very appreciative of what they do,” said Lieutenant Cleven Davis with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The baskets are made with the help of a local grocery store. The loading process starts at 6 a.m. in Medina, and the baskets arrive with a greeting party around 6:45 a.m.

“It’s a tough time and a tough job. They’re very active, and Jimmy and them have just been great over the years, by doing this for them. And they appreciate it,” said Sheriff John Mehr.

“We appreciate their compassion, and appreciate the generosity, to show that the service we provide for the community,” Davis said.

Joyner says they’re not stopping the tradition anytime soon.

“Well, we’ve done it for three years, so we plan on keeping at it,” Joyner said.

Members of the Antioch men’s prayer group assisted with the delivery.