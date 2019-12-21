Local residents help Jacksonians

JACKSON, Tenn.– Residents are reaching out to those who often go without.

The 4th annual ‘feed the homeless’ event was held at the D180 gym on Lafayette Street.

They gave out drawstring bags filled with socks, hats, hygiene items, and more.

Along with the care packages, they also fed Christmas meals to the people who showed up.

Organizer Veronica Hicks and volunteer Jasmine Hicks explain why they’re helping out.

“We have individuals here that don’t have family, they don’t have places they can go around the holidays,” Veronica Hicks said.

“It makes me feel good because, to know I’m helping people around the holidays, especially those in need, it makes me feel better as a person,” Jasmine Hicks said.

Organizers also had barbers and medical staff on hand to help out.

They say they want to help provide transportation to the event next year.