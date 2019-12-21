Organization hosts second annual breakfast with Santa

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local organization hosted a fun event for families in the Hub City.

The Top Teens of America Jackson Tennessee chapter hosted a breakfast with Santa at the Northside Lions Club.

Delicious pancakes were served and kids got the opportunity to take a picture with Santa.

Funds raised at the event will go towards the organization to attend conferences.

“They can expect to have fun, they can expect to have breakfast with Santa, they can expect to get their face painted and they can expect to have a good time,” said president of the organization, Mable Teamer.

“To give back to the community,” said adviser Teresa Wilson. “The Christmas season has started, get the little ones out and just have some fun.”

This is the second year for the breakfast.