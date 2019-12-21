Shoppers flock to stores for last minute Christmas items

JACKSON, Tenn. – Stores in the Hub City are filled, as last minute shoppers check off their Christmas list. The countdown is on and shoppers only have a few days left to find that perfect gift.

“People are buying toys, go like crazy this time of year,” said general manager of merchandising, Shellee Wilson. “People buy clothing, people love buying appliances, movies, electronics, apple products always sell really well.”

Last-minute shoppers are out and about Saturday, with some heading to Target in Jackson. Many people say they are hoping to find good deals as they search for Christmas presents.

There’s a few days left until Christmas and for some panic has started to set in. Shoppers are hitting the stores looking for some last minute Christmas items.”

“It’s been super busy today and then just this last month in general during the holiday season it gets really busy,” said Wilson.

From shopping for the kids to grandparents, there was something different for everyone.

“My daughter loves Pokemon, so I figure iId buy her one of these,” said shopper, Melanie Rogers. “My son loves Pokemon as well, the cards.”

“I am shopping for some friends of ours, and also my son,” said shopper, Brittany Leitherland. “For this hidden side lego set, and also a ninjango lego set and little shop kins girl.”

“Shopping today for my great nieces that live in Memphis and a couple of things for my daughters that live in Nashville,” said shopper, Mary Morton.

Several shoppers say Christmas is their favorite time of the year.

“Decorations, I love the shopping,” said Morton. “I actually love the crowds too.”

“Christmas is my favorite holiday,” said Rogers. “It’s a time of getting everyone together and sharing the joy of love and giving.”