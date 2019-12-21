THP investigates Friday morning double fatal crash in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated a double fatal crash that occurred Friday morning in Madison County.

According to THP, two vehicles were westbound on I-40 near mile marker 86 around 10:23 a.m. on Friday in Madison County.

THP says the first vehicle slowed in the right lane for traffic ahead.

The driver of the second vehicle, Reagan Holland, 20, of Palo Pinto, Texas, struck the rear of the first vehicle and came to a rest in the right lane, according to THP.

THP says Eliah Holland, 19, of Cranberry, Texas, was the passenger of the second vehicle.

Reagan and Eliah both died in the crash, according to the crash report.

No other injuries were reported.