Crockett Co. officials seek assistance in ID’ing individuals in connection with home burglary

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Crockett County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in identifying two individuals in connection with a home burglary.

According the sheriff’s department, two individuals were caught on camera burglarizing a home on Sunday.

If anybody has any information that can assist with the investigation, contact the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department.