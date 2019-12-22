Jackson Theater Guild presents “A Christmas Story”

JACKSON, Tenn. – West Tennesseans spiced up their holiday season with a trip to the Ned to watch a Christmas play. The Jackson Theater Guild held their last performance of the holiday classic “A Christmas Story.”

The show is directed by Billy Worboys and is sponsored by the Tennessee Arts Commission and the Jackson Arts Council. Worboys says this is the first time for the show.

“Great attendance, it’s just delightful,” said Worboys. “Everybody’s favorite television show that has now been turned in to a stage production as well so we’ve got a tremendous cast.”

The story is based on 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas.

“Will Ralphie get his BB gun?,” said Worboys. “Throughout the entire production and that’s a big question and even more so, [he’ll] shoot his eye out if he does get it which he has been warned over by everybody in the production, that be careful Ralphie you’ll shoot your eye out yourself.”

All the elements from the beloved motion picture are here including the family’s exploding furnace, the school bully, the boys experiment with a wet tongue on a cold lamp post and so much more.

“Absolutely great,” said Worboys. “It’s the first time we’ve done this show so a lot of people are very excited learning we were going to be doing this and advanced ticket sales. We have been very happy about the turnout.”

Worboys says he hope to make this a tradition for many more years to come. The play began on December 19th and ended Sunday.