JPD seeks assistance in locating man in connection with stabbing
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a man in connection with a Saturday evening stabbing.
According to a news release, JPD is searching for Leroy Davis, 60, who is a person of interest in an aggravated assault and stabbing incident.
Police say the incident occurred on Saturday around 5 p.m. in the area of South Fairgrounds Street.
Davis was last seen wearing a black jacket, red shirt, khaki pants and black toboggan, according to the news release.
JPD says Davis was last seen getting into a small silver sedan on North Fairground Street near Hatton Street.
The victim of the stabbing faced non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Davis, contact JPD at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers.