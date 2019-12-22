JPD seeks assistance in locating man in connection with stabbing

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a man in connection with a Saturday evening stabbing.

According to a news release, JPD is searching for Leroy Davis, 60, who is a person of interest in an aggravated assault and stabbing incident.

Police say the incident occurred on Saturday around 5 p.m. in the area of South Fairgrounds Street.

Davis was last seen wearing a black jacket, red shirt, khaki pants and black toboggan, according to the news release.

JPD says Davis was last seen getting into a small silver sedan on North Fairground Street near Hatton Street.

The victim of the stabbing faced non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Davis, contact JPD at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers.