Local church celebrates Christmas with a message

JACKSON, Tenn. – Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Jackson held a Christmas service Sunday morning.

Dr. Barry Scott says it’s the fourth Sunday in advent and he delivered a Christmas message during the morning worship service.

The children’s choir also sang Christmas songs.

“It’s going to be a wonderful morning, glorious morning of music, involvement by our children, the liturgy of the church were focusing on the theme of the angels that appeared to the shepherds in Bethlehem,” said Scott.

Some of the musical selections sang during the service was ‘Hark! The Herald Angels Sing’ and ‘Hail Mary.’