Local restaurant at total loss from Sunday morning fire

UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Union City Fire Department has confirmed a local restaurant went up in flames early Sunday morning.

1/3

2/3

3/3





The pictures above were available thanks to Kayla Pergande.

According to the fire department, they received a call that Old West Steakhouse in Union City was on fire around 1:51 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials say they arrived on scene around 1:59 a.m., shortly after the call.

The fire took several hours to put out due to complications, according to the fire department.

According to officials, other fire departments and officials assisted in the incident.

Officials say the building is at a complete loss.

The incident is still under investigation, according to the fire department.

Officials also say no injuries were reported.