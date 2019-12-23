Lexington family receives gift for the holidays

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — One Lexington family received a very special gift for the holidays.

“They just relieved a lot off my shoulders, and I appreciate it so much. I’ve never had anything like this happen to me before, and I’m just so overwhelmed,” resident Cheryl Baldwin said.

Cheryl Baldwin says the holidays were going to be difficult this year. Recently, her husband lost his job, and the family car broke down.

Baldwin has to take her three young children everywhere by foot.

One day, she was walking to the store to buy her son milk. That’s when the Lexington Police Department stepped up to make sure their holiday was a good one.

“Nice police officer lady stopped us and asked if she could help us with Christmas, and she was the one who got all this together,” Baldwin said.

Thanks to the combined efforts of the Lexington police and Food Giant, the Baldwin family received almost $500 worth of groceries Monday.

The groceries included food, toys, and a $100 gift card to the store.

“It comes not from us, but from all the support we get from our businesses and the individuals in Henderson County. It’s just a great place to live, and the spirit of Christmas is here in Lexington, Tennessee,” said Lexington Police Department Chief Roger Loftin.

Loftin says they were originally going to buy a $40 dinner for the family, but thanks to the support of Food Giant and local businesses wanting to pitch in, it turned into something far greater.

“We’re one big family here, and we appreciate the fact that we get so much support from our citizens and our businesses,” Loftin said.

“Every time they see us walking, they’re always waving, smiling. They’re just the nicest people you could meet,” Baldwin said.

“Thank you to the police department, thank you to Food Giant, and thank you to everybody who helped, and I really do appreciate it, and my kids appreciate it,” Baldwin said.

According to the family, they’ve already been contacted by someone who says they can fix their car for free.