Mugshots : Madison County : 12/20/19 – 12/23/19

1/34 Bert Killins Theft of motor vehicle

2/34 Amber Justus Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/34 Anthony Garrison Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/34 Antwanette Byrum Failure to appear



5/34 April Rodriguez Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/34 Ashley Peete Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/34 Chelsea Grammer Alteration of serial numbers, schedule V drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

8/34 Christopher Anderson DUI



9/34 Christopher Flowers Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations

10/34 Darron Ellison Aggravated domestic assault

11/34 David Grollnek Alteration of serial numbers, schedule V drug violations, possession of handgun while under the influence, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/34 David Owens Aggravated domestic assault



13/34 Demetreus McNeal Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism

14/34 Derico Clark Failure to appear

15/34 Gerrius Pitts Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/34 Isaac Brooks Criminal trespass



17/34 James Johnson DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license

18/34 Jerry Logan Failure to appear, violation of community corrections

19/34 Joshua Morrow Simple domestic assault

20/34 Kayelah Drinkwater Violation of probation



21/34 Kenneth Jamison Violation of probation, driving while unlicensed

22/34 Keyon Greer Aggravated burglary, theft of motor vehicle, criminal impersonation, evading arrest

23/34 Kierra Clark Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

24/34 Kristan Murphy Failure to appear



25/34 Meshyala White Theft under $1,000

26/34 Michael Williams Public intoxication

27/34 Shirley Berry Driving on revoked/suspended license

28/34 Tammy Mealer Violation of probation



29/34 Tanya Ross Violation of community corrections

30/34 Terrance Williams Violation of community corrections, failure to comply

31/34 Tevin Kinnes Simple domestic assault, vandalism

32/34 Tyresea Hostetter Schedule IV drug violations, schedule I drug violations



33/34 Unika Carney Vandalism, failure to appear

34/34 Vantedeius Beasley Violation of community corrections





































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/20/19 and 7 a.m. on 12/23/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.