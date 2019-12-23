Mugshots : Madison County : 12/20/19 – 12/23/19 December 23, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/34Bert Killins Theft of motor vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 2/34Amber Justus Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 3/34Anthony Garrison Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/34Antwanette Byrum Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/34April Rodriguez Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/34Ashley Peete Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/34Chelsea Grammer Alteration of serial numbers, schedule V drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 8/34Christopher Anderson DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 9/34Christopher Flowers Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 10/34Darron Ellison Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/34David Grollnek Alteration of serial numbers, schedule V drug violations, possession of handgun while under the influence, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/34David Owens Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 13/34Demetreus McNeal Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 14/34Derico Clark Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/34Gerrius Pitts Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/34Isaac Brooks Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 17/34James Johnson DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/34Jerry Logan Failure to appear, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 19/34Joshua Morrow Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 20/34Kayelah Drinkwater Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 21/34Kenneth Jamison Violation of probation, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 22/34Keyon Greer Aggravated burglary, theft of motor vehicle, criminal impersonation, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 23/34Kierra Clark Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 24/34Kristan Murphy Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 25/34Meshyala White Theft under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 26/34Michael Williams Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 27/34Shirley Berry Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 28/34Tammy Mealer Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 29/34Tanya Ross Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 30/34Terrance Williams Violation of community corrections, failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 31/34Tevin Kinnes Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 32/34Tyresea Hostetter Schedule IV drug violations, schedule I drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 33/34Unika Carney Vandalism, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 34/34Vantedeius Beasley Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/20/19 and 7 a.m. on 12/23/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest