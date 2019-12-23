Police respond to report of a house struck by semi-truck

MARTIN, Tenn. — Martin police respond after receiving a tip that a house was struck by a semi-truck.

In a news release, Martin police say Michael Bowers, 30, of Dresden has been charged after he allegedly drove a semi-truck into a house Saturday morning.

Martin police say they found extensive damage to the house and truck following the report at 5:34 a.m. Saturday.

The truck had been stolen from Turner Grain and belonged to Freeman Farms, according to the release.

Police say the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute between Bowers and the homeowner.

Bowers was found after he fled the scene of the incident and was taken in custody on Sunday, according to the release.

Police say Bowers has been charged with felony theft of property, felony vandalism, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and criminal trespass.

The investigation is ongoing.