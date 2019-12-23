Shoppers fit in last minute Christmas shopping

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s not too late to get those last minute Christmas gifts.

It’s just hours until Christmas, and Hub City shoppers are still hitting the stores.

“Pajamas for my mom,” one shopper said.

“I’m trying to find something for my grandfather. He doesn’t want anything, he doesn’t need anything,” shopper Chris Crider said.

Two shoppers say they are rushing to the stores to find a gift for their wives.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Brittany Kyle asked them why they waited until the last minute.

“Well I just, I don’t know. I’m just a procrastinator. I would always wait until the last minute to do something,” Michael Marshall said.

“I decided that today, while she was gone, to kind of sneak out and make sure that she gets taken care of,” Anthony Ballard said.

“You know I always try to save the best for last,” Marshall said.

While others celebrate the Christmas season with presents, one shopper is celebrating the gift of life.

Fighting through a deadly disease, this shopper says she still wants to give gifts to others.

“Chemo. Anyway, so this is it. It’s the end of the shopping,” she said.

It’s an end to shopping, but a new beginning for her health.

“And last radiation was today,” she said. “It will be the best Christmas ever. So grateful to be here”

There’s still time to get those last minute gifts. Stores like Target, Belk and Macy’s are open Christmas Eve.

Target will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Belk will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Macy’s will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.