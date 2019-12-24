Football team gives back to the community

JACKSON, Tenn. — One football team is giving back to the community.

The West Tennessee Knights volunteered with the Salvation Army. They collected canned good for those in need, just in time for the holidays.

The team stood outside of Walmart North Monday.

Owner of the West Tennessee Knights, Barry Bonee, says its a way for the team to give back to the community.

“Just a way to thank the citizens of Jackson for their support for our football team,” Bonee said. “Everybody is being very generous and offering what they can do to help.”

Bonee says some of the canned goods collected included corn, green beans, mac and cheese, and even some other foods like peanut butter.