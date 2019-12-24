Hub City shoppers searched for last minute gifts

JACKSON, Tenn. — ‘Twas the day before Christmas, and all throughout the lots Jacksonians gathered to buy gifts they forgot.

“I usually don’t but this year it happened that way,” said shopper Shawn Tolliver.

“I said I wasn’t going to this. I did that last year, but anyway I’m here again,” shopper Joyce Garrison said.

Shoppers made sure to check the shelves, both below and above, to find the best gift for the ones that they love.

“I’m really not sure about my grandmother yet,” Tolliver said

“I was thinking about a puzzle for my mom. She’s got dementia,” Chris Phifer said.

Although it was a bit warm out, with no snow on the ground, it was still hard to get around.

Strolling up and down the aisles, shoppers checked items off their list, to make sure there wasn’t something they missed.

“I’m glad to be out shopping and being able to enjoy the day, and hopefully get finished and enjoy the evening with family and friends,” said shopper Tanya Raines

One shopper was thinking of her grandchild, specifically a boy, searching for particular items she knows he’ll enjoy.

“I got this 10-inch tablet RCA, and so I’m sure he’ll be well pleased,” Garrison said. “He’s a good grandson. So I’ll think he will love it.”

According to the the National Retail Federation, the average American is predicted to spend around $1,047 this holiday season.