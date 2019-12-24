One of the Top 5 Warmest Christmases On Record

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Tuesday, December 24th – Christmas Eve

Despite warming up to the upper 60s this afternoon, our temperatures would need to reach 77°F or warmer to set a record for the warmest Christmas Eve in Jackson’s weather history. It’s the warmest Christmas Eve in 3 years when we last peaked in the upper 60s on this afternoon in 2016. Warm weather is forecast for Christmas Day as well!

TONIGHT

T’was the night before Christmas and it was feeling quite warm. No weather was stirring not even a storm! Our temperatures to the mid 40s tonight, so Santa’s ride in should be a delight. Clear skies will continue into the morning, but don’t expect any frost to be forming.

We’ll have another pleasant day tomorrow with sunny skies and high temperatures around 70°F. We remain mostly dry until the upcoming weekend when there’s a chance for thunderstorms as a cold front comes through West Tennessee. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

