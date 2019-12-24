Shoppers search for perfect last minute gifts

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Shoppers hit the streets of another West Tennessee town for last minute gifts.

People were in and out of the Merle Norman store in downtown Henderson.

They searched for the perfect gifts for their family and friends.

Customers bought anything from jewelry to an accessories for their Elf on the Shelf.

Some were looking for the perfect addition to a gift.

One shopper says they’re almost done.

“We have one more person to buy for, but we’re going to do a gift card because he really enjoys that, but we’re almost done!” shopper Megan Frye said.

Christmas day is Wednesday, so wrap up that last minute trip.