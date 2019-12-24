Some retailers adjust return policy for holidays

JACKSON, Tenn. — Save those receipts! There are few things you need to know if you plan on returning any of your Christmas gifts.

Whether it doesn’t fit, isn’t your style or you just don’t like it, there are a few reasons you might be wanting to return a Christmas present.

If it came from Walmart, you have to return most gifts within 90 days. Electronics need to be sooner at 30 days. The good news? You don’t need a receipt.

At Target, you have 15 days to return cell phones and 30 days to return other items, but it’s best to have a receipt.

Best Buy’s return deadline is January 14. It’s normally 15 days, but it has been extended for the holidays.

At Khol’s, you have 180 days to get your gift in, 90 days at Macy’s, and 45 at JCPenny.

If you ordered online through Amazon, here is a treat: Khol’s now accepts returns from Amazon for free. You don’t even need a box.

Just bring the unwanted package in, mark through the app that you’re returning it at Khol’s, then they’ll email you a QR code. The customer service department will take care of the rest.

There are exceptions to many of these policies, so please double check before heading out.

The UPS Store projects holiday returns will peak on January 2, 2020, with 1.9 million returns taking place.

That is a 26 percent increase from last year’s peak returns day.