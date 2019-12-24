Sunny And Warm Today

Weather Update: Tuesday, December 24 —

Good Morning West Tennessee! We start the morning off a bit on the chilly side. We have low temperatures in the low to mid 30s. However like yesterday, I expect temps to rise fairly quickly, especially as a ridge builds east from the central plains. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 60s under mainly sunny skies. The rest of this week remains quite as well. The main ridge should be overhead for Christmas day, in fact highs should hover in the upper 60s to around 70. That easily places tomorrow as top 3 warmest. The record for the day is 71/1982. It is possible we could tie or break the record if the warmth performs like Monday.



