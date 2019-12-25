First responders stay on the clock for the holiday season

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — While some have the Christmas holidays off, those who keep us safe stay on the clock.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a holiday or someone’s birthday, it’s just another day,” Humboldt firefighter Randal Jimenez said.

Jimenez is one of many first responders working Christmas Day.

He explains that even though it’s a holiday, it’s still a normal shift.

“People are doing a lot of cooking for the holidays, and sometimes things may go awry with that,” Jimenez said. “Other than that, it’s a pretty regular day.”

They still celebrate as a department, and they get to spend some time with their families, despite clocking in for Christmas day.

It just takes a little extra planning at times.

“Sometimes they’ll come up here and we’ll have a little get together with family, or the majority of the time we will try to space out the holiday based on our work schedule,” Jimenez said.

Firefighters say that it’s important to be on shift, even though it’s the holidays, because you never know when an emergency comes up.

“We’re always here, ready to go, clocked in, and gear ready,” Jimenez said.

Firefighters say they also try to take the time during a holiday shift to do more with the community.