Multiplying Good: Amy Crenshaw

Amy Crenshaw opend the ComeUnity C afe six years ago. She says she first got the idea from her daughters.

“And they said, “Mom, I think you and Daddy need to open one’ and I thought, ‘yeah, that’s just what we need to do with 10 kids!” laughs Crenshaw.

She has 10 kids, including 4 adopted children from China and two from Ethopia.

This cafe is unlike any other. It’s open to all in the Jackson community who want a healthy meal, especially serving those who are homeless.

Guests who don’t have a way to pay have the option to volunteer for one hour for a fresh meal.

“It is a place where volunteers can come and give back. It’s a place where everyone can come together no matter what walk of life,” said Crenshaw.

Over the course of 6 years, 25,000 volunteers have walked through the ComeUnity Cafe doors. Crewnshaw says they have served 15,000 meals to those in need.

“There is no place like this and its all because of Amy. It is kind of like Cheers during the daytime where everybody knows your name,” says a worker at ComeUnity Cafe.

“This is absolutely my calling or I wouldn’t be here,” says Crenshaw.