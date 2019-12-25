RIFA soup kitchen serves Christmas Day lunch

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local organization wants to make sure no one goes hungry on Christmas Day.

Susan McFarland wants people to know one thing about the RIFA soup kitchen.

“No one in Jackson, the surrounding counties, just driving through, nobody ever has to be hungry. You can come here to RIFA,” McFarland said.

That message stayed true Wednesday as RIFA volunteers came together to help serve the Christmas Day lunch.

It was a hectic scene as over 70 volunteers with RIFA served a meal to over 150 people.

“These people could be doing anything today, on Christmas Day, and they chose to come and spend it with us at RIFA. I’m always just amazed by that,” McFarland said.

The traditional meal included turkey, ham, potatoes, and other Christmas staples.

Even more impressive? It’s all donated.

“We haven’t bought anything. Every single thing here today has been donated. Every fork, every napkin, every piece of ham, every piece of ham, every English pea. Donated,” McFarland said.

For some families, they got even more than a meal.

“They have blankets to give away, and they’re giving away toys to the little children that come,” McFarland said.

“So just imagine how you feel when you come in and you’re welcomed by so many people,” McFarland said. “They’re all dressed like Christmas, and there’s music playing and you’re just loved on. For many of these people, they have no family. So this is a wonderful place for them to come, and to feel warm and appreciated and welcomed,” McFarland said.

McFarland also wants people to know that the soup kitchen is open 365 days a year.