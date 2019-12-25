Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church continued an annual Christmas tradition

JACKSON, Tenn. — One of the oldest Christmas Day traditions continued Wednesday morning.

Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church held their annual Christmas Day Eucharist.

The tradition has been going on for the past 180 years.

That’s how long the church has been operating in Madison County, and the current building was built in 1858.

Choir director Cody Miller says the Christmas Day service is a way for families to start the holiday.

“I’m sure with the exception of some years that may have been skipped for whatever reason, there have been Christmas Day services here since just about 1832,” Miller said.

Wednesday’s sermon was about pausing to take the time and reflect on the holiday’s meaning.