West Tennessee family welcomes holiday baby

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennesseans woke up to gifts under the tree this year, but for one family, you won’t find their special gift with the rest.

The Gossett family welcomed their third child and and first daughter, Ava, on Christmas Eve.

She was born at 7:52 a.m., weighing 7 pounds and 6 ounces, and is 20-inches long.

The family’s first born son, four-year-old Noah, showed some love for his new baby sister.

Family members stopped by to meet the newest addition.

Mother Brooke Gossett says she is thankful to have her family around for this big moment.

“It’s difficult being away from home on the holidays, but we’re just glad she’s here and we’re all together now, to celebrate Christmas,” Gossett said.

The family says that Santa will stop by another day.