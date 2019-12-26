Data shows increase in online shopping

JACKSON, Tenn. — Numbers show an increase in online holiday shopping.

According to the Associated Press, retailers and technology companies are extending the market’s record-setting run. AP says NASDAQ climbed above 9,000 points for the first time as technology stocks rose.

Most of the shoppers say they prefer to do their shopping online rather than the traditional in-store shopping.

“I did my holiday shopping on Amazon. They had a lot of things that were on sale and nice items. I had bought my girlfriend a promise ring and a beautiful necklace,” said shopper Kelvin Parker.

According to AP, data shows that there was a last-minute surge in online shopping, and this helped lift holiday sales.

“I did most of my shopping online, but when it came to the kids, I had to run to a couple of stores because some of the stuff was sold out online,” said shopper Rashawn Smith.

It beats having to stand in those long lines.

“Online shopping is way easier than the store, because the stores get crowded sometimes. There is really not much you can do getting around those lines and stuff. It’s a lot of chaos, and I would rather just shop online, and it will be smooth and easy,” Smith said.

The gains lifted major indexes to new record highs.

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.5 percent, the DOW rose 0.4 percent, and the NASDAQ added 0.8 percent.