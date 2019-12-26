Goodwill expects increase in donations as year ends

JACKSON, Tenn. — Donations will be pouring in to Goodwill over the next seven days.

“A lot of the people are getting rid of the old and bringing in the new,” Goodwill manager Brad Dickerson said. “So that gives us the opportunity to fund our mission which is changing lives through education, training and employment.”

Dickerson says they’ll see a 50 percent increase in donations this week compared to other weeks throughout the year.

“Home goods, furniture, books, knickknacks. Anything you have laying around the house that you believe can be used by someone else,” Dickerson said.

Thursday morning, shoppers were taking advantage of items that have already been donated.

If you’re cleaning out your home to start fresh in 2020, there is a good rule of thumb to follow: If you haven’t used it in a year, consider donating it.

They’ve made sure there are plenty of employees ready to help.

“We always have plenty of people here to take your donations. They’re all friendly and nice and ready to help,” Dickerson said.

There are a few items they can’t accept, like household cleaners and older, tube-style televisions.

When you do donate, you’ll receive a 10 percent coupon to use at Goodwill stores.

But you might be saying to yourself, “I can’t get to Goodwill to drop off my donations.” That’s not an excuse anymore.

They now have home pick up.

To schedule, all you need to do is call (731) 664-1802.

In Jackson, you can donate at the Goodwill on Vann Drive or on South Highland.

There is also a drop off location on University Parkway.