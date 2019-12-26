Hub Classic returns to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Hub Classic returns to the Oman Arena this weekend.

It is the seventh annual edition of the event, which pits eight basketball teams from across the region against each other.

Both boys and girls teams have their own brackets.

The event runs from December 27 to December 30, and is the only major sporting event for the holidays in Jackson.

“It’s the only tournament left for high school basketball in Jackson since the NAIA left, so it’s the biggest tournament with 16 teams,” Area Relief Ministries directer of operations Fred McKinney said.

For more information on admission prices and the schedule, head to the ARM website.