Mostly Cloudy With A Few Light Sprinkles

Weather Update: Thursday, December 26 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have another mild start to the morning. Temperatures only fell into the upper 50s to around 60. We will spend most of today under clouds. The ridge that was keeping conditions mainly sunny and quiet is now shifting east and we are on the back side of the ridge which now places the region in a southwesterly flow aloft and at the surface. This will bring warmer temps and more moisture back into the region. That process will make it feel a bit more humid today through the weekend. In the short-term however, it will mainly be cloudy today along with spotty sprinkles or light rain. An umbrella isnt a bad idea, but I don’t anticipate the rain to become heavy today.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv