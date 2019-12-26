Officials share tips on Christmas garbage disposal

JACKSON, Tenn. — The gifts are open, and the trash is everywhere.

It’s time to get rid of the mess in your living room. Any large boxes go to the curb for regular pickup.

The City of Jackson Health and Sanitation Department asks that you bag up your wrapping paper and household garbage in bags, and then put them in trash cans with secure lids.

It’s also recommended to flatten your boxes.

If it once held a valuable gift, like a television, break it down to where someone driving by can’t tell what it is.

If there’s a shipping label on a box, mark out personal information with a dark marker to keep yourself safe.

“If there’s anything that you have a question about, call us at 425-8545. We are working today and tomorrow,” Health and Sanitation director Kathleen Huneycutt said.

Don’t forget to thoroughly check your boxes before throwing them away, so you don’t accidentally throw out part of your gift.

Huneycutt says that regular garbage pickup will run Thursday and Friday.