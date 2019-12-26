Police confirm human remains found in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating the discovery of bones that appear to be human remains.

Jackson police say officers responded to a report that the bones were found in a creek bed off Oil Well Road and near Northside Assembly of God on Wednesday.

According to a news release, Jackson police and the medical examiner’s office have confirmed that the bones appear to be human.

Police say the bones are not complete skeletal remains.

The release says cadaver K-9 units from Middle Tennessee are assisting the Jackson Police Department investigators in a search of the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.