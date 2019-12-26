Shoppers have second chance at Christmas deals

JACKSON, Tenn. — Didn’t catch some of those holidays deals? Thursday is your chance to hit the stores for the after-Christmas sales.

Sometimes it’s good to wait, because stores like Target, Macy’s and JCPenney all have deals without leaving you with a big bill.

“Of course that’s when you get the best sales,” said shopper Seth Crawford.

Seth, along with many other West Tennesseans, wait until after Christmas to get gifts for family.

“I buy gifts for people around me after the holidays just because it’s a little bit cheaper, you know,” Seth said.

Seth says he’s looking to get some deals on electronics.

“You know, Best Buy, I’m looking for TVs. I know they will be a little bit more cheaper. Some Apple products maybe. I can get some chargers, some chords. You know, it’s about this time of year they wear out. It’s about time I get some new ones,” Seth said.

Best Buy is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with up to $200 off on laptops.

Seth’s dad, Eric Crawford, says he’s looking for deals on crafts.

“Or Target, some of the stores like that in my neighborhood,” Eric said.

Target is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. with 20 to 25 percent off home decor.

Other stores, like JCPenney, have $25 off $100 or more.

Kohl’s has 50 percent off mattress pads and pillows, Macy’s has $10 off of $25, Shoe Carnival has buy one and get one pair of shoes half off, and Walmart has air fryers for $40.

“So I think I’ll know after I open gifts tonight whether I’m doing more Christmas shopping tomorrow or not, depending on the gifts I do or don’t get,” Eric said.

December 26, 2019 open stores:

Macy’s 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kohl’s 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

JCPenny 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Best Buy 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Target 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walmart 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Shoe Carnival 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.