Thunderstorms Possible Over the Weekend

Weather Update – 6:45 p.m. – Thursday, December 26th

After tying the 2nd warmest Christmas on record in Jackson yesterday, the weather continues to remain warm for late December! A cold front is forecast to move into the region this weekend, and that means a sharp drop in temperature is on the way. However, we’re also monitoring a potential for severe thunderstorms.

TONIGHT

A few stray showers with light rain or drizzle remain possible overnight, but the chance for rain is low. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight with low temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s being reached around sunrise.

Another warm and cloudy day is forecast for tomorrow. Under mostly cloudy skies with a low chance for stray showers temperatures will warm up to the middle 60s in the afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible with heavy rainfall from Saturday night into Sunday, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

