Historic battlefield celebrates 125th birthday

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn.– Happy birthday, Shiloh National Military Park!

Park rangers and the Hardin County Visitor and Convention Bureau hosted a celebration for Shiloh’s establishment 125 years ago.

The park was established in 1894, after veterans from the North and South who participated in the Battle of Shiloh worked together for establishment.

After that, 22nd U.S. President Grover Cleveland signed the legislation creating Shiloh National Military Park into law.

Chief Park Ranger for Shiloh Stacy Allen explains why the veterans fought for this land.

“They knew that they had participated in a major historical event in American history, which was the war,” Allen said. “Therefore, they fought, and rightly so, for a piece of that to be set aside.”

Park visitors enjoyed a historic presentation from one of the park rangers, along with some cake, as part of the birthday celebration.