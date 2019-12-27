Mugshots : Madison County : 12/23/19 – 12/27/19 December 27, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/39Akedra Mckinnie DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/39Anthony Huff Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/39Ashley Slaughter Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/39Bobby Moore Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/39Calvin Buntyn Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/39Carlos Hunt Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/39Chad Lay Schedule I drug violations, schedule VII drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 8/39Christa Sparks Schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 9/39Curtis Millard Resisting stop, arrest, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/39Danny Sweat Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/39Dillon Gladney Driving on revoked/suspended license, drivers to exercise due care Show Caption Hide Caption 12/39Erin Doumitt Disorderly conduct, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 13/39Frank Watkins Simple domestic assault, vandalism, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 14/39Freddie Brown Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 15/39Haley Whitman Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/39Herman James Simple domestic assault, theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 17/39Jama Phillips Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/39Jeremy Henley Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 19/39Jessica Hooten Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 20/39Jonathan Bond Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 21/39Kaivonna Williamson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 22/39Kyle Lively Assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 23/39Lamoria Richmond Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 24/39Landrick Stewart Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 25/39Lonnie Owens Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 26/39Maryann Burton Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 27/39Michael James Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of accident with property damage Show Caption Hide Caption 28/39Nery Gutierrez Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 29/39Penny Benson Worthless checks Show Caption Hide Caption 30/39Renita Jarrett Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 31/39Roderick Cole Failure to comply, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 32/39Ronald Copeland Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 33/39Samantha Hutcheson Criminal impersonation, violation of probation, violation of community corrections, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 34/39Shalliah Khalid Theft of property under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 35/39Shane Akins Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 36/39Susquahanna Hummer Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 37/39Tiara Glenn Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 38/39Valerie Lawane Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 39/39Willie Wade Schedule IV drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/23/19 and 7 a.m. on 12/27/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest