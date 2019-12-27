Mugshots : Madison County : 12/23/19 – 12/27/19

1/39 Akedra Mckinnie DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

2/39 Anthony Huff Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/39 Ashley Slaughter Failure to appear

4/39 Bobby Moore Failure to appear



5/39 Calvin Buntyn Aggravated assault

6/39 Carlos Hunt Violation of probation

7/39 Chad Lay Schedule I drug violations, schedule VII drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

8/39 Christa Sparks Schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



9/39 Curtis Millard Resisting stop, arrest, violation of probation

10/39 Danny Sweat Failure to appear

11/39 Dillon Gladney Driving on revoked/suspended license, drivers to exercise due care

12/39 Erin Doumitt Disorderly conduct, evading arrest



13/39 Frank Watkins Simple domestic assault, vandalism, resisting stop/arrest

14/39 Freddie Brown Simple domestic assault

15/39 Haley Whitman Violation of probation

16/39 Herman James Simple domestic assault, theft under $999



17/39 Jama Phillips Driving on revoked/suspended license

18/39 Jeremy Henley Failure to appear, violation of probation

19/39 Jessica Hooten Failure to appear

20/39 Jonathan Bond Driving on revoked/suspended license



21/39 Kaivonna Williamson Failure to appear

22/39 Kyle Lively Assault, vandalism

23/39 Lamoria Richmond Violation of probation

24/39 Landrick Stewart Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license



25/39 Lonnie Owens Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license

26/39 Maryann Burton Violation of community corrections

27/39 Michael James Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of accident with property damage

28/39 Nery Gutierrez Aggravated assault



29/39 Penny Benson Worthless checks

30/39 Renita Jarrett Simple domestic assault

31/39 Roderick Cole Failure to comply, driving on revoked/suspended license

32/39 Ronald Copeland Criminal trespass



33/39 Samantha Hutcheson Criminal impersonation, violation of probation, violation of community corrections, unlawful drug paraphernalia

34/39 Shalliah Khalid Theft of property under $1,000

35/39 Shane Akins Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

36/39 Susquahanna Hummer Simple domestic assault



37/39 Tiara Glenn Driving on revoked/suspended license

38/39 Valerie Lawane Simple domestic assault

39/39 Willie Wade Schedule IV drug violations















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/23/19 and 7 a.m. on 12/27/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.