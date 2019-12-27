One killed in officer-involved shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal shooting involving two Memphis Police Department officers Thursday.

According to a news release, the incident occurred around 11:43 p.m. on the 3600 block of Hallbrook Street in the Frayser community of Memphis.

Agents say the Memphis Police Department were responding to an unrelated call and soon observed a loud disturbance among three individuals.

One of the individuals, identified as Antonio Smith, 51, of Memphis, was armed and failed to comply with the officers, according to the release.

According to the TBI, the situation escalated, and two officers shot and killed Smith.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The incident is still under investigation.